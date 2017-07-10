New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-52476194-e1524496186734

How long do you stay a fan of a team that left town?

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m

... fans in New York kept some nice thoughts for them — particularly because the Mets picked both of them up for the tail end of their careers — but I can’t see t ...

Tweets