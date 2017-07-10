New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How long do you stay a fan of a team that left town?
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
... fans in New York kept some nice thoughts for them — particularly because the Mets picked both of them up for the tail end of their careers — but I can’t see t ...
Tweets
-
Adrian Gonzalez has 55 plate appearances and 50 (!!) of them have been against righties. He's still hitting just .2… https://t.co/N26bvceYyWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Will Matt Harvey be an ex-Met before the season ends? https://t.co/5aXLlj7f2gTV / Radio Network
-
Will Matt Harvey be an ex-Met before the season ends? https://t.co/lU099vN7HzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @30newsletter: Looking for a reporting job or internship? Subscribe for #journalismjobs listings in your inbox weekly.… https://t.co/2WP31gRq3YBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“I know this. He’s alive. He’s got a chance. That’s what I’m hanging onto. And prayers are more necessary than talk… https://t.co/rGLPjmcrwXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes says lack of golf may have caused early season slump https://t.co/u49ksr1mQNBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets