New York Mets

Daily News
Obb2mxxmyczh756fgmxh7risbe

Rusty Staub memorial mass to be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

by: N/A NY Daily News 7m

... t the age of 73. (Dave Chidley/AP) A memorial mass for Rusty Staub, the late Mets icon who at the age of 73, will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Wednes ...

Tweets