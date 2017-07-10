New York Mets

The Mets Police
20130618_175010-e1371603262377

Photo: Willie Mays & The Giants return home to the Polo Grounds (at Mets)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

... 61 Twins playing in Washington.) Maybe we will know sooner than we think…the Mets have announced their plans to play in Mercury Nevada in 2021. Thanks Old Tim ...

Tweets