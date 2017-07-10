New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Bruce's HR in 10th sends Mets to 6-5 win over Cardinals (Apr 25, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 5m

... second for an RBI triple. It was Bruce’s first triple in 174 games with the Mets. Weaver lasted 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs and walked a career-high ...

Tweets