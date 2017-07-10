New York Mets

Mack's Mets
St%252blucie%252bpress%252brelease

St. Lucie Wins Doubleheader Against Charlotte

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 12m

... notched a four-out save. It was his first save of the season. In game 2, the Mets trailed 4-1 with two outs in the sixth inning. Dale Burdick ripped a two-run ...

Tweets