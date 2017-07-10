New York Mets

WFAN
Img_4746

Memorial Mass For Mets Legend Rusty Staub Held At St. Patrick’s Cathedral

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... Field on June 10, 2015 (Credit: Holli Haerr/1010 WINS) Staub played for the Mets in the 1970s and ’80s. His recognizable red hair earned him the nickname “Le ...

Tweets