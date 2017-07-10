New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Ozuna breaks out of slump, Cardinals roll past Mets (Apr 25, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 9m

... ll to 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals. The Mets have dropped six of 10 after an 11-1 start to the season. St. Louis added fo ...

Tweets