New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Cardinals, 1:15 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 3m

... 2 ERA+. His worst start of the season, by far, was his first one against the Mets where he allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, over 4.1 innings while walking 6 and allo ...

Tweets