New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10804873_154511658_lowres

Mets Not Thinking About Skipping Matz Next Start

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

... ing, Matz allowed three runs in the third and four in the fourth. Though the Mets didn’t play great defense on the night which included a Matz throwing error. ...

Tweets