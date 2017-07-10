New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-cardinals-dexter-fowler-042618.vresize.1200.630.high.93

Fowler walks it off as Cardinals rally repeatedly to beat Mets

by: AP Fox Sports 8m

... enter-field wall against , who blew a save for the third time in 12 chances. Mets starter allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits in 7 1/3 innings with s ...

Tweets