New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10783759

Stat preview: San Diego Padres, April 27-29

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

... defensive production from their catcher. In case you were wondering, the top Mets’ catcher defensively this year is d’Arnaud, with 1.0 in both Framing Runs an ...

Tweets