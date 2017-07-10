New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Cecchini Delivers in 51s’ Win

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 4m

... K (.321/.393/.491) Jacob Zanon LF: 2-4, 2B, R, .231/.265/.333 The St. Lucie Mets offense got off to quick start, tallying five hits and two runs in the first ...

Tweets