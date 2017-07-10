New York Mets

Daily News
928207678

Jason Vargas, set for first start, will add leadership to Mets

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 15s

... ith the Padres, Baumann has a 3.58 ERA with 31 strikeouts. Callaway said the Mets will have to see how it works out in Triple-A for Baumann, but having the ex ...

Tweets