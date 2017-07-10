New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Callaway Hints Team Might Move Bruce To First
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
... the power that Nimmo lacks. Moving Conforto down in the order also gives the Mets the ability to better protect Yoenis Cespedes as he is currently hitting in ...
Tweets
-
RT @NYDriveSafe: In a merge situation, the right of way goes to the car occupying the lane into which other cars are merging.… https://t.co/1xubFm2s6gBlogger / Podcaster
-
In this era when there is concern about teams tanking seasons: As of today, there are eight teams on an early pace… https://t.co/P8Zs1C02kbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nimmo’s 22% swing rate at pitches outside the strike zone is the perfect ingredient for the top of this order, whic… https://t.co/3EpURBF5kRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: PUT IT IN THE ????!! METS WIN!! METS WIN!! 5-1 FINAL! CABBY DRIVES IN 3! JAKE TERRIFIC! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Having said that, the #Mets lineup is a lot more functional with Brandon Nimmo at the top of the order. He gets on-… https://t.co/dHzvNneGmMBlogger / Podcaster
-
So, Jay Bruce was taking reps at 1B before last night’s game in San Diego. I think that’s a good thing. With that s… https://t.co/WGuIK8WWsvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets