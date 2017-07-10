New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fan catches foul ball with outrageously large mitt at Mets-Padres game
by: Michelle R. Martinelli — USA Today: For The Win 12m
... cessarily huge. pic.twitter.com/nM8Qvegkni — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 28, 2018 The Mets won in San Diego, 5-1, in the first of a three-game series. But let’s face i ...
Tweets
-
Callaway on LagaresBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I want to share a story with you about @RealMichaelKay --I was getting ready for my first sportscast on WFUV and wa… https://t.co/o66A4UbJEYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Keith just showed me his middle finger. I think it's better.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Been broadcasting D-III lacrosse this spring for @Muhl_Sports - just got a unique compliment. Star players grandma… https://t.co/tuGL6tPdt8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Met fan followers: Please give a listen to @TMKSESPN on @ESPNNY98_7FM as I honestly want to say the Met coverage is… https://t.co/urDDnsSJ75Beat Writer / Columnist
-
When I watch Kintzler in Nats BP I think of Dave Smith of Astros whom 86 Mets pounded. For current day Mets, Kintzl… https://t.co/yC7F2t3DapBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets