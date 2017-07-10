New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Yasiel-puig-dodgers-1024x706

NL Notes: Puig, Straily, Reds, Brewers, Mets

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 4m

... ture in his right hand in late March. Vargas is in his second stint with the Mets, having previously been a member of the organization in 2007. ...

Tweets