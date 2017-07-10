New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lefty reliever Jerry Blevins has had early season failures, but no one is worried | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 13s
... ave been more fails than normal for Blevins through the first month, but the Mets haven’t expressed much concern over his slow start. Jerry Blevins of the Met ...
Tweets
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Bot 8 Familia vs Margot 2% call same 6.1in from edgeMisc
-
This would explain it.Possibility exists that Familia won't be with the team tomorrow because of a family situation so he's pitching now… https://t.co/pTjsEQq606Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This could explain it. Familia has pitched 2 of past 3 games, and warmed up yesterday but didn't come in.Possibility exists that Familia won't be with the team tomorrow because of a family situation so he's pitching now… https://t.co/pTjsEQq606Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway has had a bad couple of weeks, as has the team. Jeurys Familia is pitching with a 10-run deficit... I do not know why. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
He’s got options, so yeah, it can be true.@MarcCarig please tell me this can't be true https://t.co/GaU9WVKj15Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Familia pitched Thursday, got hot yesterday, and now in a 12-2 game. I don't get it. He's pitched in 15/25 games. H… https://t.co/oipy1FIblNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets