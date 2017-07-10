New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Plawecki begins throwing; still not catching as broken left hand heals
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 37s
... at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Curry) Mets RHP Matt Harvey opted not to speak to reporters following his relief debut i ...
Tweets
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Bot 8 Familia vs Margot 2% call same 6.1in from edgeMisc
-
This would explain it.Possibility exists that Familia won't be with the team tomorrow because of a family situation so he's pitching now… https://t.co/pTjsEQq606Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This could explain it. Familia has pitched 2 of past 3 games, and warmed up yesterday but didn't come in.Possibility exists that Familia won't be with the team tomorrow because of a family situation so he's pitching now… https://t.co/pTjsEQq606Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway has had a bad couple of weeks, as has the team. Jeurys Familia is pitching with a 10-run deficit... I do not know why. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
He’s got options, so yeah, it can be true.@MarcCarig please tell me this can't be true https://t.co/GaU9WVKj15Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Familia pitched Thursday, got hot yesterday, and now in a 12-2 game. I don't get it. He's pitched in 15/25 games. H… https://t.co/oipy1FIblNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets