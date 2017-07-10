New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Padres' Mitchell hopes struggles behind him vs. Mets (Apr 29, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 3m

... gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. Ironically, the Mets and the Padres rallied to win the last outings by Sunday’s starters. The Pad ...

Tweets