New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-padres-jose-pirela-041618.vresize.1200.630.high.25

Mitchell hoping to take a step forward in start vs. Mets

by: AP Fox Sports 7m

... gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. Ironically, the Mets and the Padres rallied to win the last outings by Sunday’s starters. The Pad ...

Tweets