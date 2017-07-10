New York Mets

North Jersey
636606215330509101-bx071-73b5-9

Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game early due to sore left thumb

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 8m

... g please read the Subscribed, but don't have a login? Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game early due to sore left thumb , Staff Writer, @MattEhalt Published 5:58 ...

Tweets