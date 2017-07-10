New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz to skip his spot Tuesday and pitch Saturday | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 6m
... ced back tightness Saturday, and although he said he felt better Sunday, the Mets chose to be cautious and move him to the back of the rotation. Matz, who had ...
Tweets
-
Tying run gets to third. Chad Green goes upstairs with a heater. As he’ wont to do. Yankees lead 2-1.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Everybody falling on their fannies tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz will now start on Saturday. https://t.co/2UIO71w1zEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fun fact: CC's still got it #PinstripePrideBlogger / Podcaster
-
CC pounds his fist into his glove and walks off. Survives the fluky infield “hit.” 1 run, 7 innings, old school. Season ERA: 1.71Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We have a defensive misplay for slipping at @SportsInfo_SIS ...Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets