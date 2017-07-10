New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-953235060

NL Cy Young Power Rankings: Mad Max is setting a frantic pace

by: Jason Wilson The Score 13m

... e how impressive 's been, he may not even be the most devastating arm in the Mets' rotation. That title belongs to: 4. Jacob deGrom, Mets IP ERA WHIP K/9 WAR ...

Tweets