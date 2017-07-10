New York Mets

Mets Minors
Oswalt-e1525183123566

MMN Recap: Corey Oswalt Impresses in 51s’ Win

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Minors 2m

... to what has already been a solid job of getting on base in his return to the Mets organization. RHP  Corey Oswalt (W, 2-1, 3.60 ERA): 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, ...

Tweets