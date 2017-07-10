New York Mets

North Jersey
636603540274994913-metscards4

Mets to announce update on Yoenis Cespedes, use Jay Bruce at first base

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... h Adrian Gonzalez scuffling a bit and Brandon Nimmo off to a fast start, the Mets are set to  Bruce is not a natural first baseman, but the Mets need to get m ...

Tweets