New York Mets

North Jersey
636606233590543201-ax229-0a4b-9

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes returns to lineup Tuesday night

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 9m

... Updated 3:26 p.m. ET May 1, 2018 Apr 29, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left) slides safely into third with a stolen b ...

Tweets