Cespedes avoids worst, back in Mets' lineup
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 27s
... e bullpen this week, due to the same bout of back soreness that prompted the Mets to skip his turn in the rotation. The Mets do not, however, expect the episo ...
Gonzalez hits a slow groundball to 2nd but the Braves turn the 4-6-3 DP. Soroka escapes the 4th inning jam.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Somehow Frazier got a piece of that pitch and got it off the glove of Swanson for a base hit. 2 on, 1 out. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zamora relieves Crismatt in the 6th and shuts it down. Final for Crismatt: 5.1 IP, 6 H 4 R, 1 BB, 5 SO #LetsRumbleMinors
-
Cespedes 2-for-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cespedes is now 2-for-2 after a leadoff single to left. He's starting to get in a groove #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes says you can go take your MRI tube and shove it. He's 2-for-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
