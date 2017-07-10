New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-953558332

Soroka Wins MLB Debut, Pitches Baby Braves Past Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

... re thumb, Yoenis Cespedes homered and got three hits for the NL East-leading Mets (17-10). He also threw out a runner at home plate from left field. Pinch-hit ...

Tweets