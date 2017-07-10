New York Mets

nj.com
24431947-standard

NL East shaping up to be wild, 4-team race | Who's the favorite?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 7m

... J Advance Media, here's how Bovada now sees the NL East race. Nationals: 8/5 Mets: 2/1 Braves: 7/2 Phillies: 7/2 Manny Machado trade? That falls in line with ...

Tweets