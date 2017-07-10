New York Mets

The Mets Police
12-royals-1

Man goes looking for Royals backpack, finds Mets one

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

... g he or she is looking for, but in the meantime, nice bag! @jaylaw22 found a Mets backpack but still no Royals one pic.twitter.com/MGMYYxBnI6 — Sarcastic Pric ...

Tweets