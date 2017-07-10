New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Mailbag: Alonso Soaring, Rosario Grounded

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

... s at a -2 DRS this season.  Yes, Rosario is an immense upgrade from what the Mets had at shortstop last year, but if he is going to hit like this, he’s going ...

Tweets