New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Mailbag: Alonso Soaring, Rosario Grounded
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 1m
... s at a -2 DRS this season. Yes, Rosario is an immense upgrade from what the Mets had at shortstop last year, but if he is going to hit like this, he’s going ...
Tweets
-
Michael Conforto is sitting for @Mets on Wednesday in part to help him bring out of his slump, but the outfielder b… https://t.co/fKGuoaoDqoNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @nickpiecoro: Dan Haren is in his second year as the Dbacks’ pitching strategist. A look at his role, his insecurities and the im… https://t.co/p4r0VI1LHeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Been a looong time since we’ve had true baseball weather by the shores of Flushing Bay. Tonight at Citi Field is cl… https://t.co/WOi9TywV3vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Another if-you-want-to-feel-old Acuna Jr. note: he was born the day Chris Farley died.If you really want to feel old, Ronald Acuña Jr. is one day older than the movie “Titanic.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Taking mailbag questions. Reply here or #RecordMetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @goodfundies: 2087: "Grandpa, what happened to the launch angle revolution?" "Jacob deGrom happened."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets