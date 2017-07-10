New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes' necklace breaks following double in Mets-Braves
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 14m
... PM It was a costly double. Yoenis Cespedes' necklace apparently broke as the Mets slugger was at second base in the first inning of the Mets' game against the ...
Nooo then the Mets would be in 2nd place. Mickey would never allow that@metspolice At this rate, we'll finish by 10 & you'll gladly post another Wonka!!Blogger / Podcaster
Anxiously awaiting the first news on Jacob deGrom's injury so I can know what to not believe.TV / Radio Personality
RT @AnthonyVolpe_: “Don’t jump to conclusions over deGrom’s injury”. Me, an intellectual:Blogger / Podcaster
DeGrom leaves game after fourth inning due to apparent injury https://t.co/ky0JNmLaksBlogger / Podcaster
Striking out in the 3d inning on a slider from Newcombe, deGrom seemed to have the slightest of grimaces as he finished the swing. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets' Jacob deGrom leaves after four innings with apparent injury: https://t.co/RXpCrenmXq | @therealarieber https://t.co/rXRdlLlPCrBeat Writer / Columnist
