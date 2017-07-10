New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Céspedes Busts His Chain, Scatters Diamonds On Diamond
by: Emma Baccellieri — Deadspin 7m
... Filed to: yoenis cespedes Filed to: yoenis cespedes yoenis cespedes new york mets mlb baseball yoenis cespedes new york mets mlb baseball Screenshot: Cut4 ( T ...
Tweets
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: What to do if you feel like tweeting about how you're worried about or tired of Amed Rosario: Step 1: Open Twitter… https://t.co/C0Z6DhS2uABlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier went in on the umpires just now. He’s been frustrated with the umpiring for awhile now. Had a meeting… https://t.co/BQah1x2G6GTV / Radio Personality
-
Frazier isn't wrong, but umpiring seems to be the last thing the #Mets should be complaining about. It's not why th…Todd Frazier is mad at MLB's umpires. "There's no accountability. I'm getting real frustrated with these guys in th… https://t.co/LK3syKwvEXBlogger / Podcaster
-
I see Todd Frazier wants a sit down with the commish to talk umpires and accountability.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jay Bruce?Hey @OmarMinayaFan why does the Mets offense stink?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets