New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' deGrom exits with hyperextended elbow
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
... and struck out six before he was replaced by Paul Sewald for the fifth. The Mets' telecast showed a frustrated deGrom returning to the clubhouse with his glo ...
Tweets
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: What to do if you feel like tweeting about how you're worried about or tired of Amed Rosario: Step 1: Open Twitter… https://t.co/C0Z6DhS2uABlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier went in on the umpires just now. He’s been frustrated with the umpiring for awhile now. Had a meeting… https://t.co/BQah1x2G6GTV / Radio Personality
-
Frazier isn't wrong, but umpiring seems to be the last thing the #Mets should be complaining about. It's not why th…Todd Frazier is mad at MLB's umpires. "There's no accountability. I'm getting real frustrated with these guys in th… https://t.co/LK3syKwvEXBlogger / Podcaster
-
I see Todd Frazier wants a sit down with the commish to talk umpires and accountability.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jay Bruce?Hey @OmarMinayaFan why does the Mets offense stink?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets