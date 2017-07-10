New York Mets

Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves start with hyperextended right elbow

by: Anthony Spaulding SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 4m

... oreless tie in the fifth inning and had held a 3-0 lead over the first-place Mets through seven innings. deGrom has also posted a 0.99 WHIP, 54 strikeouts and ...

