New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
47367f8d361ec2fe59edcf0be9f4f02a

Jacob deGrom Leaves After Four Innings With Hyperextended Right Elbow

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 10m

... lbow. Replay of his at-bat in the third showed deGrom grimacing as he swung. Mets manager Mickey Callaway confirmed the injury happened during that at-bat. De ...

Tweets