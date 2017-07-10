New York Mets

Daily News
Yo6rsckwgd5ulrnrkoyjiwvtaq

Jacob deGrom expected to miss at least 4 starts with elbow injury

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 8m

... bow. Advertisement DeGrom never returned for the fifth inning of Wednesday's Mets loss to the Braves — replaced by Paul Sewald — having scattered two hits and ...

Tweets