Mets' deGrom cleared for next start after MRI
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 12m
... nd was examined at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Thursday. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said deGrom will prepare for his next start, which i ...
Is this a good time for me to reiterate for the millionth time how MLB needs a universal DH ASAP? Or still too soon? #mets #DHnowBeat Writer / Columnist
Asked if there was something he could do to avoid it in the future, deGrom said, “Yeah, don’t swing and miss.” #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
.@martinoNYC provides an UPDATE on Jacob deGrom's hyperextended right elbow.TV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom said he felt a similar thing after other swings-and-misses but it always went away. This time it linge… https://t.co/raz3SeWHrXBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: METS LIVE PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA WITH SCOTT ROGOWS... https://t.co/R4E8r55likBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MrMichaelLee: Game, blouses.Beat Writer / Columnist
