Jacob deGrom’s MRI reveales no ligament damage
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
... can happen between now and Monday, but this is about the best possible news Mets fans could have hoped for. deGrom being sidelined for a long period of time ...
-
can't think of a single reason the Mets should continue to employ Jose ReyesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom to Miss 4 Starts-UPDATE: Apparently Not! https://t.co/7UaJ7FECE8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: The Mets doing just enough to keep the wolves at bay. Vargas put up 179 innings of 4.16 ERA / 4.67 FIP last year af… https://t.co/6GThapHW8zBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DidJosePopOut: Oh yes!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hmm. Interesting concept.The solution is your best nine hitters hit, and your best nine fielders field, and it doesn't matter how many of th… https://t.co/SjYgtsMvfwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nevertheless, a very pleasant good afternoon everyone.TV / Radio Network
