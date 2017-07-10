New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Peter%252balonso

Peter Alonso Honored as League Player of the Month

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

... n home runs and walks. He ranked second in RBI (19). Alonso, selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2016 draft out of the University of Florida, is t ...

Tweets