New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brandon Nimmo Playing on Friday
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5m
... wo starts since April 17 and has been relegated to pinch hitting duties. The Mets need to do something to jump start an offense that has been shutout two game ...
Tweets
-
Another rough outing for Jason Vargas is a reminder for @Mets to be careful with Jacob deGrom, writes @Ackert_NYDN… https://t.co/aID2EHmRZCNewspaper / Magazine
-
“He is not a major league pitcher right now” — @FigSNY on Matt HarveyTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets can breathe a sigh of relief after promising update on Jacob deGrom: https://t.co/OViBMsofliBlogger / Podcaster
-
This #SmallBusinessWeek @FirstData and @CloverPOS are partnering with the @Mets for #FreeShirtFriday. All fans atte… https://t.co/6n8L7hPzEVTV / Radio Network
-
Nimmo is playing tomorrow so could be Bruce's season debut at first.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @alanhahn: Will have a late edition of #HahnSolo tonight on @ESPNNY98_7FM after the Cavs/Raptors game (around 9 pm). Between F… https://t.co/1gh3GwoiNhTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets