New York Mets

Studious Metsimus
Sk77

Joey's World Tour: Missouri Madness (Part I - Busch-whacked in St. Louis)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 17m

... e 2006 Cardinals, also known as the team that took the pennant away from the Mets at Shea Stadium. Featured in the disgusting display of devastating disappoin ...

Tweets