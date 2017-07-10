New York Mets

MMN Recap: Brentz Continues Hot Hitting for Vegas

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 5m

... 22 Gene Cone LF: 1-4, .278/.373/.303 Jacob Zanon CF: 1-4, .227/.269/.320 The Mets offense wasted a brilliant start from Harol Gonzalez. The Mets were held in ...

