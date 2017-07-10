New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey wasn’t worth saving for the Mets
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 31s
... actly as he had earned. You can’t be the presence he had been throughout his Mets tenure and expect to get the most positive spin. He had no connective tissue ...
Tweets
-
Matt Harvey will be DFA'd by the #Mets. Here is our staff's reaction to the conclusion of the "Dark Knight" era i… https://t.co/zwD04SGADBBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/9v4Ii0h4lO The hastily-recorded emergecy podcast about the Harvey news... will replace it with a real… https://t.co/ZpLAvSwzMbTV / Radio Personality
-
https://t.co/rs2ixpg2QU Boras on why Harvey rejected #Mets request to go to the minors.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsHomeRunGuy: @mikemayerMMO This is hanging in my son's room, oh what could have been for these two...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets are done with Matt Harvey https://t.co/HR6S6ameEC via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I could easily see a non-contender with a really good pitching coach grabbing Harvey and letting him get straighten… https://t.co/FO4oeCY6OcTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets