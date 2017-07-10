New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey designated for assignment: These seven clubs make sense as buy-low candidates
by: tgatto@sportingnews.com (Tom Gatto) — Sporting News 6m
... ld Harvey does fit with the Giants' preference for veterans, though, and the Mets won't be asking for much in a trade. 2. Pittsburgh Pirates Would Harvey be w ...
Tweets
-
RT @kateefeldman: I am also dubious the Mets can get much. https://t.co/jtBAwVox1OBeat Writer / Columnist
-
lolBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bartolo Colon is still better than 3/5ths of the Mets rotation. To be fair, so are most pitchers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets have now been outscored 29-4 in their last 3+ games. Complain about the offense all you want (and you certain… https://t.co/5rk764irjvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sounds about right.Sources: Mets are telling teams they’re willing to eat a significant amount of the $4.5M owed Matt Harvey for a bet… https://t.co/GnF2ZgKf7tBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets