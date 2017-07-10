New York Mets

Sporting News
Matt-harvey-050418-getty-ftrjpg_buya075lgojb12uwp4dgdlhub

Matt Harvey designated for assignment: These seven clubs make sense as buy-low candidates

by: tgatto@sportingnews.com (Tom Gatto) Sporting News 6m

... ld Harvey does fit with the Giants' preference for veterans, though, and the Mets won't be asking for much in a trade. 2. Pittsburgh Pirates Would Harvey be w ...

Tweets