New York Mets

Daily News
H62xgtlwsvzzvtji5xbglbumbq

Matt Harvey left the Mets with no choice but to DFA him

by: John Harper NY Daily News 3m

... y in a trade. As I wrote in Friday's Daily News, it was clearly time for the Mets to cut the cord but I thought their fear of Harvey re-surfacing elsewhere - ...

Tweets