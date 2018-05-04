New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Matt-harvey-designated-for-assignment-mets

Matt Harvey designated for assignment, declines Mets minor league role | SI.com

by: Chris Chavez May 04, 2018 Sports Illustrated 2m

... ys after he was spotted partying in Los Angeles on Thursday night before the Mets played the Padres in San Diego. Alderson told reporters that he was not surp ...

Tweets