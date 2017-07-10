New York Mets

Daily News
7j632byxi7xjzr5xqpcaeccp6i

Harvey officially DFA’d by Mets, replaced on roster by Robles

by: JOHN HEALY NY Daily News 15s

... 18 | 3:33 PM It's official: Matt Harvey is no longer a Met. The Mets designated the right-hander for assignment on Saturday and recalled reliever ...

Tweets