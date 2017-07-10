New York Mets

Sporting News
Jacob-degrom-080417-usnews-getty-ftr_vnqjt7uui8651bkcti3at2u4e

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets P will start Monday after hyperextending elbow

by: (Thomas Lott) Sporting News 4m

... seven starts this season. His start Monday will come against the Reds. While Mets fans are excited deGrom will make his next scheduled start after a clean MRI ...

Tweets