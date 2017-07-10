New York Mets

New York Post
Harvey3

Harvey’s exit nail in the coffin to Mets’ projected dream rotation

by: Larry Brooks New York Post 53s

... conspiring to yield 14 runs in 10 ¹/₃ innings Thursday and Friday. Overall, Mets starters rank 13th in the NL with a 4.53 ERA. Subtracting deGrom and Synderg ...

Tweets